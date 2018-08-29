How Expensive is it to be a Chicago Bears Fan?

Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) returns a fumble for a 75-yard touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

The Buffalo Bills haven’t won 10 games in a season since the Clinton administration . . . and they haven’t won a playoff game since the year O.J. Simpson was found not guilty of killing Nicole. But Bills fans are notorious for LOSING THEIR MINDS while tailgating . . . and it might be because they’re TOTALLY GETTING HOSED.

The site HomeToGo.com did a study to figure out how much it would cost fans to attend ALL 16 regular season games, for each NFL team.

That includes tickets, beer, hot hogs, transportation to the away cities, and accommodations in those places. So they look at each team’s prices, AND the prices where their schedule will take them this season.

And after crunching all the numbers, they found that Buffalo Bills fans would shell out the most to attend all 16 games. It would cost roughly $7,991.15, which is a lot to watch a team go 6-10. Bears fans, well there are 8 teams that are more expensive to attend their games than our beloved Chicago Bears. Here’s the breakdown from Home To Go.

Here are the five most expensive teams to root for:

1. Buffalo Bills, $7,991.15

2. Houston Texans, $7,620.84

3. Oakland Raiders, $7,292.13

4. Detroit Lions, $7,082.55

5. Seattle Seahawks, $7,059.66 And the five LEAST expensive teams to root for are:

1. Washington Redskins, $4,469.26

2. Atlanta Falcons, $4,617.19

3. New York Giants, $4,744.39

4. Pittsburgh Steelers, $4,746.13

5. Cincinnati Bengals, $4,919.47

The Bears are #9 at $5308.51.