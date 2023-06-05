How Do You Live To Be 100? Viruses Inside Your Gut

A new study reveals that the kinds of bacteria which live in your gut could be a major factor, when it comes to living a long life… like, 100 years long.

Scientists from University of Copenhagen looked at the habits of 176 healthy people from Japan, who lived to be over 100. They discovered that their combined intestinal bacterial and viral makeup was unique, when it ws compared to the rest of society.

The disease-resistant pathogens which inhabit the guts of these centenarians helps fend off infections, and thus, live longer lives than most.

Digest a little more, here: (StudyFinds.org)