98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

How Do You Live To Be 100? Viruses Inside Your Gut

June 5, 2023 10:15AM CDT
Share
How Do You Live To Be 100? Viruses Inside Your Gut
MODEL RELEASED. Young woman with hands in heart shape on tummy.

A new study reveals that the kinds of bacteria which live in your gut could be a major factor, when it comes to living a long life…  like, 100 years long.

Scientists from University of Copenhagen looked at the habits of 176 healthy people from Japan, who lived to be over 100.  They discovered that their combined intestinal bacterial and viral makeup was unique, when it ws compared to the rest of society.

The disease-resistant pathogens which inhabit the guts of these centenarians helps fend off infections, and thus, live longer lives than most.

Digest a little more, here:  (StudyFinds.org)

Weekdays with Maura Myles – Work Smarter Not Harder with Mo
More about:
#100Years
#Bacteria
#Centegenarians
#Guts
#LiveSmarterNotHarder
#StudyFinds
#UniversityofCopenhagen
#WorkSmarterNotHarder

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Research Shows WCCQ Helps You Wake Up Happier Here's How.
2

Jake Owen Announces New Album, ‘Loose Cannon’
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FLORA: If You Care for These, You're a Better & More Attractive Partner
4

'Fast X' Races To Top Of The Box Office
5

Miranda Lambert Hopes She Gets To Hug Morgan Wallen's Mom Someday

Recent Posts