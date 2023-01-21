98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

How Do You Get Your Head Stuck in a Bed Frame?

January 21, 2023 9:10AM CST
I’m not a physics expert, but it seems that if you stick your head through the bars of a bed frame, you should be able to remove it right away.  And yet, every once in a while, we get a video like this.

A mom tried to grab her son’s pacifier, from behind the bed and, well, you know what happened.  Luckily, other members of her family were around… And they came to her rescue.

And luckily for us, her brother filmed it.

(Here’s the video.  It happened on Christmas but the clip just went viral.)

@mattgalindo Seriously don’t understand lmao watch till the end! #screammovie #funny #funnyvideo #fail #viral #viralvideo #christmas ♬ Spongebob Tomfoolery – Dante9k Remix – David Snell

