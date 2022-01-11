How Do You Decorate for the Holidays? By Marketing Rules or Spiritual Guidelines?

So, are you about the “holidays,” or more about the “holy days”?
It’s January 11th, and some people still have their holiday decorations up – nearly three weeks since Christmas. But that may be a good thing, versus what stores would like us to think.
Just out, there’s a poll, which shows that 39% of people said they still have Christmas decorations up – 18% haven’t put anything away – while 21% have started to put things away, but have yet to finish.
Marketing executives know that they’d like us to buy as much as possible for the next holiday, as soon as possible. So, they set up displays for the next holiday, before the current one has even passed.
But religious or spiritual Christian traditions BEGIN with Advent and Christmas, then END at about the end of January… the TRUE Christmas Season. So, if you still have your Nativity and tree up, you’re observant.
Interesting to note: 34% of people HAVE put everything away – and 23% say they never had any decorations up in the first place.
Incidentally: When you break it down by region, those living in the SOUTH are the most likely to have taken down their decorations. It makes sense, that (for example) a snowman might look funny next to a palm tree, for an extended period.