How do you Cover all of George Straits song book?
Round up some of the best singers and songwriters in Texas and have them do a virtual guitar pull in honor of the great George Strait.
That’s exactly what Cody Jinks, Randy Rogers, Bri Bagwell, Cleto Cordero & Kaitlin Butts, Wade Bowen, Jamie Lin Wilson and more will be doing on a Facebook page called Sequestered Songwriters.
Every Monday, the page hosts a themed, virtual guitar pull dedicated to some of the most iconic artists in country music. They’ve done Merle Haggard, John Prine and Willie Nelson in weeks past, but tonight, ol’ King George is up.