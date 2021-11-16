      Weather Alert

How Did Barney Become So Loved and So Hated?

Nov 16, 2021 @ 2:05pm
If you were a parent or kid in the ’90s, you certainly could not escape “Barney and Friends”.  And now there’s a docuseries in the works about Barney and how he became so beloved . . . and so hated.

 

 

It’s going to come out next year on Peacock in three episodes.

 

 

While an official title hasn’t been announced, the series promises to, quote, “examine the rock star-like trajectory of Barney the Dinosaur, who captured the hearts of millions of children . . .

 

 

“Then became the target of hate and rage across pop culture, the early internet, and playgrounds around the world.”

 

 

It’ll include exclusive interviews and archived footage from the cast and crew and even critics.

 

 

