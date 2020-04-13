      Weather Alert

How Can You Nicely Ask People to Observe Social Distancing?

Apr 13, 2020 @ 3:10pm

Social distancing still might not come easily to everyone. When you see someone getting closer, the Los Angeles Times suggests these polite ways to ensure people keep a safe physical distance.

  • Focus on being friendly. Rather than being confrontational, you might say something like “I’m sorry, I’m trying to stay six feet away, Can you step back a bit?”
  • Borrow authority. Tell them the store you’re in wants you to stay apart or that the CDC wants you be a certain distance away.
  • Give others the benefit of the doubt. Don’t assume they know how far away they should be. Be as gracious as possible.
  • Be the one to move. If you can be the one to get out of the way, do so.
  • Model good behavior. Show people that you’re willing to be considerate of their space too.

