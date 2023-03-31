How Brad Pitt Really Feels About Shania Twain’s Hit Song That Name-Drops Him

Brad Pitt is finally commenting on being mentioned in a Shania Twain song.

Over the years, fans would have expected that Pitt would have had some reaction to being name-dropped in Twain’s song. But it was not until just recently that the actor made any comment whatsoever about the song bearing his namesake.

In December 2022, Twain shocked audiences when she performed “That Don’t Impress Me Much” at the People’s Choice Awards. When audiences expected Twain to belt out Pitt’s name, she instead called out Ryan Reynolds. The move was all in good fun and to update the song, it also allowed fans to finally see how Pitt felt about the song when he was asked about being replaced by Reynolds.

“He didn’t steal it. I think we can share the wealth there,” Pitt lightheartedly stated. “Ryan’s a good egg, too. He deserves some love.” Pitt went on to offer up other names that Twain could include in the song saying, “Next time she ought to sing it to Austin Butler.”