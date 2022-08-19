How Bad Are Hot Dogs for You?

Photo taken in Chicago, United States

Hot dogs, while beloved by many, don’t have a great reputation.

They are filled with sodium, fat and nitrates. Nitrates are linked to cancer.

The sodium content, and the (low) quality of the meat, make it unhealthy. One hot dog contains over 500 mg of sodium.

Hot dogs are never 100% beef, chicken or turkey. They are processed meats that contain MSM-mechanically separated meat. That means your hot dog can contain a combination of meat, veins, tendons and skin.

If you still can’t live without your hot dog consider eating it once in awhile or try a healthy hot dog option. Look for an uncured hot dog, without nitrates.