How About a Nice, Cold, Pickle-Flavored Hard Seltzer?

May 18, 2021 @ 10:05am
Baby size pickles.

If you like pickles and you like hard seltzer there’s a strong chance you’ll like the two together – in a pickle-flavored hard seltzer.

Well, that’s what the brand BruMate is hoping for, with its new “Afternoon Dillight” pickle-flavored 5% ABV hard seltzer.

At first, the idea was a joke.  But, after 10,000 people signed an email, to make the drink a reality; they had to do something.

If this seems like a drink you might want at your next party, sign up to become a VIPickle on the Crook’d Bru website.  You’ll get updates, like when the seltzer will be released.

