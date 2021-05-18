How About a Nice, Cold, Pickle-Flavored Hard Seltzer?
If you like pickles and you like hard seltzer there’s a strong chance you’ll like the two together – in a pickle-flavored hard seltzer.
Well, that’s what the brand BruMate is hoping for, with its new “Afternoon Dillight” pickle-flavored 5% ABV hard seltzer.
At first, the idea was a joke. But, after 10,000 people signed an email, to make the drink a reality; they had to do something.
If this seems like a drink you might want at your next party, sign up to become a VIPickle on the Crook’d Bru website. You’ll get updates, like when the seltzer will be released.