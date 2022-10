Kane Brown recently revealed the crazy way he pursued a record deal – through his dreams.

While he was on the Zach Sang Show, he said, “I used to have crazy dreams. My first song, “Used to Love You Sober,” I had a dream, and that was in there. And I wrote it down. And that was what made me get my record deal. I can literally have a dream, and then wake up and tell you everything that just happened.”