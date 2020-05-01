Houston’s Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé to receive their own day in Houston
Rich Fury/Getty ImagesHouston hotties Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé are getting their own day after their bossy collaboration on Megan’s “Savage” remix to support COVID-19 relief in Houston.
The catchy single caught the attention of Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, who took to Twitter to share the exciting news that the Houston natives would receive their own day in honor of their efforts to support in their community.
“H-Town’s Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion dropped a remix that is just ‘Savage’,” Turner tweeted. “Because of both artist’s contributions to uplifting our communities, holding down H-Town, & for helping us remain Houston Strong, our city will present both artists with their own respective days.”
Turner continued: “It’s great to see proceeds from the single’s purchase will support Bread of Life. Let’s purchase & support this organization’s efforts. I look forward to connecting with both artist’s teams to find the appropriate time to make these requests a reality.”
Meg shared the news on Instagram, telling fans “make sure y’all stream for a good cause.”
