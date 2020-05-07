House GOP Critical Of Reopening Plan
State House GOP members are criticizing Governor J.B. Pritzker’s phased reopening plan, saying it doesn’t respond quickly enough to the statewide economic hardship. Deputy House Minority Leader Dan Brady says the plan does not offer enough local authority in the reopening process. Pritzker revealed his Restore Illinois plan that will take steps toward reopening the state within four regions. Deputy Minority Leader Tom Demmer took issue with how the regions were grouped together.