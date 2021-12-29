House Fire in Plainfield

The Plainfield Fire Protection District has announced that no one was injured in a Christmas Eve house fire in the 24000 block of Jordan Lane. It was at 11:43pm that fire companies were first called the scene of a single family home engulfed in fire on the first and second floor. The resident of the home was able to evacuate prior to the fire departments arrival. Due to the volume of fire and the impending threat of the fire communicating to the houses on both sides, the decision was made to fight the fire in a defensive strategy. The fire was brought under control in approximately one hour, and crews remained on the scene for another several hours extinguishing hot spots. One house next to the house fire received minor damage from radiant heat. The cause of the fire remains under investigation