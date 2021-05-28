      Weather Alert

House Approves Bill Letting Bars Offer Vaccine Promotion

May 28, 2021 @ 1:20pm

A proposed bill will allow Illinoisans to get a free drink if they get the COVID-19 vaccine. The legislation sponsored by Mike Zalewski of Riverside permits bars to offer one free alcoholic beverage to patrons showing proof of vaccination. The promotion would run for one month, from June 10 to July 10. The bill also extends a law that was activated during the pandemic that allows cocktails to go and for delivery. The legislation passed in the House and still needs Senate approval.

