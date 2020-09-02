House And Senate Lawmakers Focus On Police Officer Training In Illinois
State lawmakers are taking a close look at police officer training in Illinois. West suburban Naperville state Representative Anne Stava-Murray appeared in a joint hearing yesterday and said she’s been to police seminars and is concerned about racial stereotypes. Officials in charge of police procedures and training say they’re constantly reviewing and revising officer lessons. Some of the focuses include de-escalation techniques and when the use of force is warranted.