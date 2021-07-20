Houbolt Road Getting A Extension!

Construction is underway for a new infrastructure project designed to reduce truck traffic on local roads like Route 53 and US 6. The Houbolt Road Extension. The project is a new 1.5 mile, four-lane extension, including a bridge over the Des Plaines River. The extension will offer a new point of access for I-80 into and out of the CenterPoint Intermodal.
The new route also provides a more direct path for truck to access I-80, taking traffic off of Route 53 and other local roadways. The project is a joint venture between CenterPoint Properties and United Bridge Partner, who will finance, construct and maintain the extension in partnership with the city of Joliet.