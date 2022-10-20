Houbolt Road Closure, Between US Route 6 and Mound Road, October 24 through November 4, 2022

As part of the City of Joliet’s Houbolt Road Reconstruction Project, Houbolt Road, between US Route 6 and Mound Road, will be closed beginning Monday, October 24, through Sunday, November 6, 2022. New lanes to reopen on Monday, November 7. (Previous dates were October 24 through November 4)

A full road closure is required to allow for the CSX Railroad Company to reconstruct the railroad crossing. All ramps at the interchange of Houbolt Road and I-80 will remain open as well as the intersection of Houbolt Road and Mound Road.

A detour will be posted that utilizes Houbolt Road, McDonough Street, Larkin Avenue, and US Route 6. During the closure, two new permanent concrete lanes will be paved on the east side of Houbolt Road between US Route 6 and Mound Road. Upon the reopening of Houbolt Road, traffic will be moved on to the new lanes.

This detour has been coordinated with the recent weekend lane closures along I-80, which are scheduled to be completed by October 23.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution and seek alternate routes when traveling in the area. For further information, contact the City of Joliet Public Works Department at (815) 724-4200.