Hotels.Com Giving Away SB Trip To Bread And Breakfast
(AP Photo/Richard Drew)
There’s a new contest for the “most carbed-out Super Bowl watch party in history.” That’s how Hotels-dot-com describes it. The website wants to fly a fan to New York City to watch the big game in their bread-themed hotel room. The site says it’s only fitting since the Super Bowl is one of the biggest food holidays of the year. The room includes pillows shaped like bagels with giant slice of bread as the bed’s headboard. Those interested need to follow Hotels-dot-com on Instagram or Twitter and comment why they deserve the trip.