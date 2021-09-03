Hotdogs, Clown Heads, And How Kenny Chesney Got Tim Mcgraw Fired

Tim McGraw recently told the story of how Kenny Chesney got him fired from a gig. “There was a place called Houndogs Hot Dogs that was right on the corner of where the circle is now in Nashville, where the statues are,” Tim recalled. “And Kenny Chesney, Tracy Lawrence, and I sat with guitars on stools just playing music for people that would come up and buy hot dogs. And we lived off those hot dogs.” “There were clown heads on the trash cans, and our job at the end of the night when we finished singing, we were supposed to take the clown heads, run a chain through ‘em and lock ‘em up,” Tim says. “And I think Kenny didn’t do it one night and they got stolen, and we got fired.” Of course, the three Country music stars don’t have to worry about getting fired any longer. Kenny’s hit, “Knowing You” is climbing the charts while McGraw’s “7500 OBO” is getting good reviews.