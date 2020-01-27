Hot Country Knights’ Debut Video Stars Actress Tiffani Thiessen
Hot Country Knights have released the video for their debut single “Pick Her Up,” featuring Travis Tritt. The clip stars Saved by the Bell and Beverly Hills 90210 actress Tiffani Thiessen who starred as Kelly Kapowski on NBC’s Saved by the Bell (1989–93) and as Valerie Malone on Fox’s Beverly Hills, 90210 as well as the group’s band leader Doug Douglason (a.k.a. Dierks Bentley) and his fellow Knights.
“Pick Her Up” is the first release from Hot Country Knights’ upcoming debut album, due out later this year.