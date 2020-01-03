Dierks Bentley’s Hot Country Knights Band Signs Record Deal
The ’90s influenced country band Hot Country Knights — fronted by Douglas (“Doug”) Douglason AKA Dierks Bentley — has inked a worldwide recording deal with Universal Music Group Nashville (UMGN). According to a press release, “the Knights are promising to bring real ’90s country music back to a format that’s been drowning in male sensitivity, cashmere cardigan sweaters and programmed drum loops.”
Douglason said, “Some artists out there tried to put the ‘O’ back in country, that was a thing for a while . . . but what it’s really missing is the ‘T.’ Country music has Low-T right now . . .
The Hot Country Knights are comprised of lead singer Douglas (“Doug”) Douglason, lead bass player Trevor Travis, lead guitarist Marty Ray (“Rayro”) Roburn, keytar/fiddle player Terotej (“Terry”) Dvoraczekynski, steel guitarist Barry Van Ricky and percussionist Monte Montgomery.