Hot Coffee Is Healthier Than Cold Brew
By Roy Gregory
|
Mar 25, 2019 @ 7:56 AM

If you’re looking to get the most health benefits from your cup of coffee, you’ll want to go for the hot kind. Jefferson University researchers analyzed the chemical differences between hot and cold brew light roast coffee from several countries. They found hot coffee has higher levels of antioxidants, which could explain why the drink has been linked to reducing inflammation and fighting deadly diseases. Cold brew wasn’t deemed unhealthy– it just had fewer antioxidants. Here’s the complete story from Fox News. 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Luke Bryan Gives “American Idol” Contestant His Own Boots Here’s the Age When You Officially Turn into Your Parents WCCQ’s $1000 Lyric Mr Underwood is now an American HBO Releases Trailer for “Deadwood” Chicago may see the Northern Lights this weekend
Comments