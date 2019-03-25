Hot Coffee Is Healthier Than Cold Brew

If you’re looking to get the most health benefits from your cup of coffee, you’ll want to go for the hot kind. Jefferson University researchers analyzed the chemical differences between hot and cold brew light roast coffee from several countries. They found hot coffee has higher levels of antioxidants, which could explain why the drink has been linked to reducing inflammation and fighting deadly diseases. Cold brew wasn’t deemed unhealthy– it just had fewer antioxidants. Here’s the complete story from Fox News.