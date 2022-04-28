Hopscotch World Record: Four Mile Course – Here’s Where

Georgia Tech Students Create 4.2-Mile Hopscotch Course for World Record
How far do you think you could realistically hopscotch?
Members of the student organization SEED at Georgia Tech University have been going for a Guinness World Record – by creating and taking on a 4.2-mimle hopscotch course.
The students drew up plans for the course; which traversed the Atlanta school’s campus. They even created stamps, which would allow them to quickly and efficiently apply chalky squares to sidewalk surfaces.
The group says they’ve been in contact with Guinness World Records since October. And they took measures to ensure their record attempt would abide by the organization’s rules.
They hope to hear back from Guinness, about whether their attempt was successful, within a few weeks.
Hop over here, for more: (UPI)