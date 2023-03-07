98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Hop on Parker McCollum’s stunning new tour bus

March 7, 2023 12:00PM CST
Parker McCollum took to Instagram and TikTok to reveal the look of his newly designed tour bus. 

Boasting a clean, minimalistic and luxurious layout, Parker’s new Dreamliner Coach is an alluring house on wheels for any entertainer and touring musician. From the clips shared, it appears it has a mix of gray, silver, white and gold finishes that add to its overall elegance.

“Took 6 months to design and build this bus! 1000% worth the wait!” the Texas native said in the video’s caption. Several artists were green with envy on Parker’s Instagram post, with the Josh Abbott Band commenting, “Damn dude, you weren’t playin’. [exhaling emoji]”

Parker’s single “Handle On You” is currently No. 7 and climbing on the country chart.

