Hop on a virtual tour of Jason + Brittany Aldean’s new beachside crib

January 3, 2024 12:30PM CST
ABC/Larry McCormack

Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, recently bought a beachside home in the Turks and Caicos Islands, and now, fans get an exclusive peek of it.

Brittany recently shared an Instagram Reel, taking fans around their new vacation crib. “Y’all asked for it, so here’s our Turks and Caicos home,” Brittany captioned the post.

The house features a turquoise front door with its living room, open concept kitchen and most of the bedrooms boasting a neutral-toned aesthetic. A stunning chandelier sits right above the dining table.

Jason and Brittany’s new spot also has a swimming pool and overlooks the scenic beach. 

You can check out the full virtual tour now on Brittany’s Instagram.

