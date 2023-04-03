Hop on a haunting trip to “Georgia” with Kane Brown

Peek into Kane Brown‘s “last request” in his haunting new single, “Bury Me In Georgia.”

Penned by Kane, Jordan Schmidt, Josh Hoge and Matt McGinn, the barn burner features a riveting storyline that centers around Kane’s final wish to be buried in his beloved home state of Georgia.

“Bury me in Georgia/ Lemme rest in peace/ Underneath the pines/ Yeah, yeah, yeah/ Where my roots run deep/ When it’s my day/ Put me in that clay/ And remember what I told ya/ When I die/ Bury me in Georgia,” Kane professes in the chorus.

“‘Bury Me In Georgia’ is just a song you know about the home state that I grew up in. That’s where I want to go whenever it’s my time. Especially the Georgia Bulldogs, they on top of it right now about three-peat so anyway, no, Georgia is just, you know, it’s always gonna place in my heart,” shares Kane.

“Bury Me In Georgia” is the newest single from Kane’s 2022 album, Different Man. The 17-song record includes the hits “One Mississippi,” “Like I Love Country Music” and “Thank God,” a duet with his wife, Katelyn Brown.

Most recently, Kane and Katelyn won Video of the Year at the 2023 CMT Music Awards.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.