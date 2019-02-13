Hooters Giving Free Wings to Customers Willing to Shred Photos of Their Exes

If you’ve been involved in a recent break-up and are looking for something a little different for Valentines Day, Hooters has something for you! Hooters restaurants has announced that its annual Shred Your Ex promotion is back, during which customers can destroy a photo of an ex in exchange for 10 free boneless wings  with the purchase of any 10 wings  to enjoy at a participating Hooters location on Feb. 14.

Customers dont actually have to bring photos of their exes all the way to Hooters, either: The restaurant has set up a website where heartbroken Hooters fans can upload pictures of their former flames to be virtually shredded, burned, buried or pelted with darts in exchange for a coupon. Here’s more from Fox News.