Hooters Giving Free Wings to Customers Willing to Shred Photos of Their Exes
By Roy Gregory
|
Feb 13, 2019 @ 9:23 AM
FILE - This Feb. 1, 2006 file photo (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong,File)

If you’ve been involved in a recent break-up and are looking for something a little different for Valentines Day, Hooters has something for you!  Hooters restaurants has announced that its annual Shred Your Ex promotion is back, during which customers can destroy a photo of an ex in exchange for 10 free boneless wings  with the purchase of any 10 wings  to enjoy at a participating Hooters location on Feb. 14.
Customers dont actually have to bring photos of their exes all the way to Hooters, either: The restaurant has set up a website where heartbroken Hooters fans can upload pictures of their former flames to be virtually shredded, burned, buried or pelted with darts in exchange for a coupon. Here’s more from Fox News.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Wildlife Center Will Name Salmon for Your Ex, Feed It to a Bear Here are the Names of the Kids Most Likely to Get in Trouble at School Stars Set To Honor Elvis Presley This Sunday “Cupid of Chaos” will spend Valentines Day in Jail No Salt? Try These De-Icing Tips Luke Bryan’s Family just got BIGGER!
Comments