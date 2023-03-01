98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Hoops & tunes: LBT, Urban, McGraw & Mickey make March Madness plans

March 1, 2023 4:00PM CST
Christopher Polk/CBS

Keith UrbanTim McGrawLittle Big Town and Mickey Guyton will all be right in the middle of March Madness. 

All four are set to play the March Madness Music Festival March 31 through April 2 at Discovery Green in Houston, Texas. 

Specifically, the country stars will perform at the Capital One JamFest on Sunday, April 2, from 2:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. CT.

Presales start for cardholders on Friday, March 8, before tickets become available to the public that Friday. You can find all the info at NCAA.com

