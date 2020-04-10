WCCQ Honors Joe Diffie This Saturday & Sunday

TWIN LAKES, WI - JULY 23: Joe Diffie performs on Day 3 of Country Thunder Milwaukee on July 23, 2016 in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for Country Thunder)
Grand Ole Opry member Joe Diffie passed away Sunday March 29th at the age of 61 after being diagnosed with coronavirus (COVID-19) just days earlier. This Saturday April 11th and Sunday April 12th, WCCQ will be honoring the life and music of the Country Music Icon. Saturday April 11th Rick Jackson’s Country Classics will be honoring Joe Diffie from 6am-9am and again on Sunday Morning April 12th. Country Gold with Terri Clark will be re-running a recent interview with Joe Diffie and spotlighting some of his greatest songs, Saturday night from 6pm-10pm and again on Sunday from 3pm-7pm.
Born Dec. 28, 1958, Diffie moved to Nashville as a demo session singer in the 1980s, was signed to the Nashville division of Epic in 1990 and released his debut album the end of that year. He charted more than 30 singles, including “Ships That Don’t Come In,” “Prop Me Up Beside The Jukebox (If I Die),” “If The Devil Danced (In Empty Pockets),” “Honky Tonk Attitude,” “Third Rock From The Sun,” “Bigger Than The Beatles,” “John Deere Green” and “Pickup Man.”
Diffie won an ACM Award for his work as part of George Jones’ Vocal Event of the Year, “I Don’t Need Your Rockin’ Chair,” and he won a Grammy Award for his 1998 collaboration with Marty Stuart on “Same Old Train.” He was inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 1993. He is survived by five children and wife Tara.
Joe had performed at the Rialto Theater in Joliet with Mark Chesnutt and David Lee Murphy only 3 weeks ago on March 7th. He posted on Instagram Friday that he was diagnosed with Covid-19
Jason Aldean: :Man what a week Kenny Rogers and now @officialjoediffie. This guy was an amazing singer and an even greater person. Such a sad week for the country music world. Joe was always so much fun to be around and I will never forget our Panama City show with @tylerfarr and @therealtracylawrence…We will miss u my friend. Thanks for teaching us how to “Diffie”. #1994″
Luke Combs: “Damn… can’t believe you’re gone. Rest In Peace @officialjoediffie you were a legend.”
Tim McGraw:
Brad Paisley: “I’m devastated by the loss of my friend @officialjoediffie. I can’t find adequate words. But the records he made, that voice, the twinkle in his eye, and our memories cannot be taken away by this disease. Please celebrate his music today everyone, go listen again to his records. And do EVERYTHING we need to do to defeat this virus.”
Keith Urban: “Can’t believe the news about Joe Diffie ……. my heart breaks for your family and friends – and fans …….
count me right in there too – you were THE REAL DEAL JOE…”
Carrie Underwood: “Absolutely no words for the loss of Joe Diffie. The music and legacy he leaves behind are legendary. Prayers for his family and friends.”
Dustin Lynch: “Been singing your songs since I could sing and we’ll continue to. Thank you Pickup man.”
Trace Adkins: “Oh my God. One of the all-time GREAT vocalists. Joe Diffie was my friend. RIP, buddy.”
Kelsea Ballerini: “Consistently one of the kindest artists to run into. This is really, really heavy. Thinking of his beautiful wife and family.”
Chris Young: “I used to drive back and forth from Texas to TN listening to nothing but @JoeDiffieOnline songs… I was lucky to get to know him… #RIP
Cole Swindell: “2020… damn. RIP Pickup Man. So sad. We lost Joe Diffie”
Morgan Wallen: “Joe Diffie man…. Our love for mullets made me feel connected to you in a special way. Rest easy brother”
Travis Tritt: “I’m so sad to learn that Joe Diffie has passed away due to complications from the Coronavirus. Joe was a good friend and touring partner with me in the 90’s. We had a lot of great times together, both onstage and offstage. This comes as a huge shock to all of us in the country music community who loved Joe and his talent. Deepest condolences to Joe’s family, friends and fans.”
Charlie Daniels: “Just got word that Joe Diffie has passed away. Sincere condolences to his family. It’s such a shock and such a loss for Country Music. Rest In Peace Joe”
Toby Keith: “We are feeling it now. Oklahoma boy Joe Diffie has passed away from this virus. My kids grew up around his parents. My prayers will be with his family. A great traditional voice will live on cuz I’m putting his music on now. Here’s a beer to ya, Joe. Go get your reward.”
Collin Raye: “I am deeply saddened at the news of Joe Diffie’s death. He and I were label mates on SONY Epic Records for many years… I am honored & humbled, to have known him. May God bless and comfort Joe’s family and welcome him into Eternity. We’ll miss you, Brother.”
Travis Denning: “Man RIP Joe Diffie. A staple for so much about what I love in country music. This s@#* is real y’all. Please stay home and stay safe.”
Carly Pearce: “I can’t even begin to find the words. RIP @JoeDiffieOnline – you meant so much to our country music community and were such a dear friend to my husband. May your spirit & songs live on in us”
Rascal Flatts’ Jay DeMarcus: “How can this be??? Another dear friend & legend gone?!! @JoeDiffieOnline has passed away from Coronavirus. He was an incredible talent, loyal friend & one of the best souls you’d ever want to meet…. God be with us all during this time, RIP….”