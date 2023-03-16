Honda Recalling 500,000 Vehicles Over Seatbelt Problem

Honda has announced a massive recall of more than half a million vehicles over a seat belt issue.

The company says front seat belts in affected models might not latch properly, increasing risk of injury in a crash. No injuries have been reported.

Here are the models affected by the recall:

Honda CR-V model years 2017-2020

Honda Accord model years 2018-2019

Honda Odyssey model years 2018-2020

Honda Insight model year 2019

Acura RDX model years 2019-2020

Affected owners will be notified by letter starting April 17th.