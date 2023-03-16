98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Honda Recalling 500,000 Vehicles Over Seatbelt Problem

March 16, 2023 5:05PM CDT
Share
Honda Recalling 500,000 Vehicles Over Seatbelt Problem
Getty Image

Honda has announced a massive recall of more than half a million vehicles over a seat belt issue.

The company says front seat belts in affected models might not latch properly, increasing risk of injury in a crash. No injuries have been reported.

Here are the models affected by the recall:
Honda CR-V model years 2017-2020
Honda Accord model years 2018-2019
Honda Odyssey model years 2018-2020
Honda Insight model year 2019
Acura RDX model years 2019-2020

Affected owners will be notified by letter starting April 17th.

Popular Posts

1

SLEEP SMARTER NOT HARDER: What Really Is the BEST Sleep Position? This.
2

LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Daylight Savings Time Is Bad for Us? Here's What Doctors Say...
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Trapped in Your Car in a Snowstorm? Do THIS.
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Five Ways to Adjust to Daylight Saving Time
5

Does One Bad Night of Sleep Ruin Your Whole Week?

Recent Posts