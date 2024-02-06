Honda Announces Massive Air Bag Recall

Honda is recalling more than 750,000 vehicles over a faulty air bag sensor.

The issue is a weight sensor in the front passenger seat that’s designed to disable the air bags if children are in the seat. The NHTSA says the sensor can crack and fail, which can lead to the air bag triggering when it’s not supposed to and causing injury.

Owners can have the sensor replaced at a dealer at no cost.

Over a dozen Honda and Acura models are part of the recall. Affected owners will be notified beginning March 18th.

