Each quarter, T-Mobile’s Hometown Grant program awards 25 grants of up to $50,000 each to shovel-ready projects in eligible small towns, villages and territories. To help small towns reap these benefits, to jumpstart local projects across 500 rural towns through 2026. In December, T-Mobile announced its latest round of Hometown Grant recipients. Hitting a whopping 250 communities across 43 states and more than $11 million in funding since it kicked off its five-year commitment to small towns in April 2021.

