Homer Glen Man Arrested for Child Pornography
A 23-year-old Homer Glen man has been charged with two felony counts of child pornography. Connor P. Jones was turned himself into authoriteis on Tuesday. On December 17th, the Will County Sheriff’s Investigations Unit received a cyber-tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce and the Illinois Attorney General’s Office in regards to possible child pornography being uploaded and shared via a popular cloud based storage/sharing app. In January, search warrants were secured to begin a thorough investigation of the IP address and owner connected to the storage app account.
Early this month, Connor P. Jones was interviewed by Sheriff’s detectives as the owner of the IP address that had numerous child pornography photos downloaded and shared. During that interview, Jones made statements implicating himself. Further electronic devices were secured at the time of the interview and forensic analysis of those devices have been completed.
Jones’ bond was set for $250,000.