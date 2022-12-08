98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Homeless Accused of Murder After Pushing Man Off Metra Platform

December 8, 2022 5:09PM CST
Share
Homeless Accused of Murder After Pushing Man Off Metra Platform

A 49-year-old homeless man has been charged with murder after allegedly pushing a man off a train platform killing the victim. Carlos Hernandez was arrested by the Metra Police Department for the murder of 60-year-old Steven Spangler of Joliet. 

Sources to WJOL report the man was pushed onto the tracks and a freight train then hit the pedestrian. A second freight train traveling in the opposite direction of the first train  was unable to stop and hit the victim a second time. Sources say there was an altercation on the platform at the Gateway Transportation Center in Joliet and that’s when the person was pushed onto the tracks.

Hernandez is currently being held at the Will County Adult Detention Facility. This is a developing story, stay tuned to WJOL for the latest. 

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's the Easiest Way to Hang Holiday Lights on Your Tree
2

Recycle Your Old or Broken Holiday Lights - Here's Where - Easy!
3

Does Holiday Music Stress You Out?  Here’s Why - and What to Do
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Holiday Left-Over No-No's - Do NOT Give These to Your Dog
5

Kelsea Ballerini Bought her 'Dream Home' from Kacey Musgraves on Same Day as...

Recent Posts