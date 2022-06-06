Home for Sale: $1 Million – with Indoor Golf Course

Would you want to live in a house with its own golf course?
This listing in Pheonix, Arizona, is a golfer’s dream.
The current owner, known as Brodie, transformed the living and dining area into a golf course.
Listed at over $1 million, the home overlooks the AZ Grand Resort, which has its own golf course, in case you wanted to take your skills outside.
The rest of the home is more typical, with two floors and four bedrooms.
And there’s a pool, in case you work up a sweat, playing golf!
Take a swing at more, here: (Insider)