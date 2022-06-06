      Weather Alert

Home for Sale: $1 Million – with Indoor Golf Course

Jun 6, 2022 @ 12:30pm
House with Indoor Golf Course for Sale in Arizona – One Million Dollars

Would you want to live in a house with its own golf course?

This listing in Pheonix, Arizona, is a golfer’s dream.

The current owner, known as Brodie, transformed the living and dining area into a golf course.

Listed at over $1 million, the home overlooks the AZ Grand Resort, which has its own golf course, in case you wanted to take your skills outside.

The rest of the home is more typical, with two floors and four bedrooms.

And there’s a pool, in case you work up a sweat, playing golf!

Take a swing at more, here:  (Insider)

 

TAGS
#AZGrandResort #GolfAddict #GolfCourse #IndoorGolfCourse #TheFirstStepIsAdmittingYouHaveAProblem #UnusualHomeListing
Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Chronic Cheaters Share Surprising Features - Who Knew?
Win Tickets to The Taste of Joliet Country Night
Win Tickets to See The Chicks!
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Teens Who Lack Sleep Eat Way Worse
Study:  Gray Hair Can Actually Be Reversed. Wait, What?!
Connect With Us Listen To Us On