Hollywood Undead offers limited edition vinyl via Tower Records' new online store
Courtesy of Tower RecordsTower Records, the iconic music chain founded in 1960, went bankrupt in 2006 — but now it’s back as an online retailer, and Hollywood Undead is one of the acts that are helping to re-launch the brand with special merch.
TowerRecords.com is offering an exclusive vinyl edition of the band’s album New Empire Vol. 2, which comes out on Friday. The album, pressed in transparent red with a yellow splatter, is limited to just 300 copies worldwide.
New Empire Vol. 2, Hollywood Undead’s seventh studio release, features Papa Roach, Ice Nine Kills, Tech N9ne and Killstation. As previously reported, the band is doing a pay-per-event called Hollywood Undead House Party on December 18. Tickets are available at HollywoodUndeadLive.com.
Tower Records is also offering other exclusive merch, such as a limited-edition vinyl of the 2000 soundtrack Ghost Dog — Original Motion Picture Score by Wu-Tang Clan‘s RZA.
By Andrea Dresdale
