Holiday Things We’re Googling Right Now

Check out the latest Holiday Things people are Googling right now. You are NOT alone!
Searches for “funny white elephant gifts” are up 600% in the past week . . . searches for “ugly Christmas sweater near me” are up 135% . . . “gift ideas for co-workers” is up 150% . . . and a ton of people are looking to buy reindeer antlers for their car.
The top “gift” categories we’re googling are “tech gifts” . . . “gifts for readers” . . . “alcohol gifts” . . . “gifts for moms” . . . and gifts for “boyfriends.” And the top toys we’re looking for are Legos, Peppa Pig stuff, Barbie Dream Houses, and American Girl Dolls.