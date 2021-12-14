      Weather Alert

Holiday Things We’re Googling Right Now

Dec 14, 2021 @ 6:16am

Check out the latest Holiday Things people are Googling right now.  You are NOT alone!

Google just posted a bunch of stats on holiday-related stuff Americans are searching for right now.  Here are a few highlights . . .

Searches for “funny white elephant gifts” are up 600% in the past week . . . searches for “ugly Christmas sweater near me” are up 135% . . . “gift ideas for co-workers” is up 150% . . . and a ton of people are looking to buy reindeer antlers for their car.

The top “gift” categories we’re googling are “tech gifts” . . . “gifts for readers” . . . “alcohol gifts” . . . “gifts for moms” . . . and gifts for “boyfriends.”  And the top toys we’re looking for are Legos, Peppa Pig stuff, Barbie Dream Houses, and American Girl Dolls.

