Life with Lindsay
Bossman
Maura Myles
Antone
Brooke Hunter
Work Smarter Not Harder
Holiday Lights Up? Here’s When to Turn Them Off Each Night + Fire Safety
Nov 26, 2021 @ 1:00am
Here’s When You Should Turn Your Christmas Lights Off Each Night, Plus Other Seasonal Fire Safety Tips
Christmas lights are lovely, but they don’t come without safety risks.
The
National Fire Protection Association
says fire departments in the US responded to an average of 160 home fires, every holiday season, from 2014 through 2018 – and lighting equipment and electrical distribution accounted for 45 percent of those fires.
To stay safe, experts say you should be sure to
turn your Christmas lights off before bed and before you leave your home
.
Look for lights labeled with
UL
, as this means they’ve been tested for fire safety.
And consider getting LED lights, which emit less heat than incandescent lights.
Also, be diligent when hanging your lights—be sure not to misuse them or overload them.
As a general rule, fire safety experts recommend plugging in no more than three light strings at a time.
You should also check the bulbs and wiring to make sure they are free of breaks or cracks before installation.
Get more illumination, here: (
Yahoo
)
You have to be careful when using your Christmas lights to avoid risk of fire—experts say you should always turn them off before going to bed, or leaving the house, among other things
