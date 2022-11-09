Holiday Gift Idea? T-Rex Scull – It’s for Sale

Would you place this dino-sized bid? A Tyrannosaurus Rex skull, found in Harding County, South Dakota, is now for sale in New York City.

And it will come with a Jurassic-sized price tag. The 76 million year-old skull could go for as much as $15 million.

Evidence of injury suggests this predator got into a fight with another predator, and suffered puncture wounds to the skull.

“We don’t know that this is what caused the death of this animal, but we can tell that it did have a major battle during its lifetime,” Sotheby rep Cassandra Hatton said.

