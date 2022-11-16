Holiday Food Favorites To Keep Away From Your Pets

Go Pet Friendly has put together a list of food your pets should avoid this holiday.

While your pooch may beg for the bones, poultry bones and turkey skin should not be given as a treat. The cooking process causes poultry bones to dehydrate and become brittle, and the skin is high in fat and hard for your pet to digest.

Foods that contain onions and garlic. “Garlic and onions contain thiosulphate, which causes red blood cells to burst in cats and dogs and can lead to hemolytic anemia.”

Alcohol, various types of nuts, chocolate, grapes and raisins are all consider toxic for your pets and can cause kidney failure.

Doughs with yeast and dairy products can give them diarrhea or other digestive upset which can lead to dehydration.

Finally, anything containing nutmeg, which can “cause seizures, tremors, and central nervous system problems. In severe cases, shock and even death have been reported.”