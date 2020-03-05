Historic Partnership Between Senior Services Of Will County & Romeoville
Good news for Senior Services Center of Will County. They’re taking over the shuttered Target building in Romeoville. At the City Council meeting on Wednesday night Romeoville approved the sale and is in partnership with Senior Services. Executive director Barry Kolanowski says it was a unanimous vote. The Village of Romeoville agreed to provide a $2-million dollar grant to convert the old Target building into a one stop senior services center and corporate offices.
The second Senior Services location will be located at 349 S. Weber Road. The current location will remain open on Center Street. The vacant Target Store will be renamed The Ovation Center applauding a life well lived. Financing is already in place and Senior Services will close on the building within the month followed by renovations and the first event could be held this fall.
This collaboration also includes their on-site Medical Services provided by Silver Cross Hospital. They will Home Care services available through Friends over Fifty Group inside the building plus a hair salon, coffee shop and year-round walking track.
The Event Center will be host to many other special activities with the new Grand Ballroom. They will also create a more diverse revenue stream to reduce the risk of non-profits fees by leasing out space. The City of Romeoville will lease out 20,000 square feet of the 127,000 square foot building along with the out lots.