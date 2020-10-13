Hillwood Properties Marketing Land Near Chicagoland Speedway For Logistics Park
A Rosemont developer is marketing a 200 acre parcel of land at the Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, this despite the Joliet Plan Commission that voted 7-0 against an 83 acre parcel of the Speedway to be developed by Hillwood Properties out of Rosemont earlier this year.
WJOL has received a brochure with a detailed plan for a 2.5 million square foot facility called Route 66 Logistic Park which would be located on East Laraway Road in Joliet. It’s dubbed as a Class A Industrial Park and is a multi-phased business park. The brochure boasts its “close proximity to the UP and BNSF Intermodals, tenants can benefit from international and global reach while taking advantage of the abundant workforce from adjacent communities.”
Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk and some members of the Joliet Council have said publicly that they would like to see a moratorium on warehouses along the Route 53 corridor.