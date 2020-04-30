Hillbilly Rockstarz will Play Free Online Concert Friday Night @ 7
The Hillbilly Rockstarz will headline this Friday’s Concert for a Cause hosted by WCCQ’s Roy Gregory and Bossman from 7-8 pm on Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, YouTube and right here on WCCQ.com.
This week we are featuring “We Care” of Grundy County.
We Care offers
1. Food Assistance– Food distributions by appointment Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of every week. People in need of food can call 815-942-6389 ext 7 to schedule an appointment for pick up. We do this similar to how stores do a curbside pickup so that there is zero contact between volunteers and those picking up food. People can come for food 2 times each month and they get enough food to last roughly two weeks each time.
2. Rent/Mortgage and Utility Assistance– Help with bills when someone is going through hard times. They can call 815-942.-6389 ext 3. We are doing applications for assistance over the phone and email.
All of our services are for Grundy County residents.
Hillbilly Rockstarz are Chicago’s very own country super group, specializing in covering the latest hits in country music, along with many of your classic favorites. This band is always true to the original recording, so they’ve always gotcha covered. HBRS Setlist’s are full of radio friendly country music. This headlining show promote’s a good time, feel good, performance. Country Music fans love their connection with the audience. Leader of the band and founding member Scott Lewis… “IT’S ALL ABOUT GOOD TIMES WITH GOOD PEOPLE”
There are many bands are trying to emulate the Hillbilly Rockstarz show, but as Hillbilly fans will attest, there’s only one Hillbilly Rockstarz . They perform all the top hitz found on Todays country radio week after week, mixing up the show with all your favorites. Hillbillyz will hit y’all with some Blake Shelton, Little big town then Miranda Lambert, Kelsey Ballerini, Darius Rucker- Into some country rockin’ Luke Combs, Jason Aldean, Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan and Florida Georgia Line.
Then look out…as they surprise the audience by transcending time with classics by Johnny Cash , Willie and Waylon even Patsy Cline. All the top hitmakers are on this super bands setlist- Kenny Chesney, Band Perry, Sara Evans, Billy Currington, Carrie Underwood, Lady Antebellum, Big & Rich. Yes…even some Taylor Swift to round out the younger fans, HBRS also mixes in a few rock classics from Guns & Roses, ZZ Top and AC/DC. Dance Tunes from Bruno Mars & Justin Timberlake.
A Hillbilly show has something for everyone, Hillbilly Rockstarz amazing talent and versatility is exactly what keeps their fans coming back for more.
The band always leave’s the fan’s wanting…. “one more” “one more”…is what you hear after that last note!