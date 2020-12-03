Hillary Clinton Urges Joe Biden to Give Dolly Parton Medal of Freedom
A second voice heard from: Hilary Clinton now urges Joe Biden to give Dolly Parton the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
President Obama recently admitted (during an interview with Stephen Colbert) that he made a “big mistake,” while he was in office; because he thought she had already been awarded it.
Now Clinton wants Biden to make Obama’s wrong, right. “@JoeBiden, please get this done,” tweeted Mrs. Clinton.
Not only has Dolly written and performed for decades, for Americans, she’s also donated $1 million to help create a coronavirus vaccine, spoken up for human rights and given over 100 million books to needy children.