Hillary Clinton Urges Joe Biden to Give Dolly Parton Medal of Freedom

Dec 3, 2020 @ 9:50am

A second voice heard from:  Hilary Clinton now urges Joe Biden to give Dolly Parton the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

President Obama recently admitted (during an interview with Stephen Colbert) that he made a “big mistake,” while he was in office; because he thought she had already been awarded it.

Now Clinton wants Biden to make Obama’s wrong, right. “@JoeBiden, please get this done,” tweeted Mrs. Clinton.

Not only has Dolly written and performed for decades, for Americans, she’s also donated $1 million to help create a coronavirus vaccine, spoken up for human rights and given over 100 million books to needy children.

