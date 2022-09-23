Hilarious Photo: Garth Brooks Fan Found ‘Dissolved’ in Dublin Goes Viral

After Garth Brooks‘ historic run of five concerts in Croke Park, one of his fans was discovered “dissolved” in Dublin, Ireland.

After the concert was over, a fan shared a picture – which has since gone viral – of a cowboy hat and numerous items of clothing, including a plaid shirt and blue jeans, lying on the ground beside a tree.

“[I] was walking by the canal this morning seems a Garth Brooks fan dissolved over the weekend,” the photographer joked in the caption.

Other comments from fans were made on the post, with one person writing, “For some of us, tomorrow never comes” and another writing, “Looks like they’re gonna miss…the…dance.”

