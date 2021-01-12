      Weather Alert

Highway Safety Group Wants More Illinois Driving Laws

Jan 12, 2021 @ 12:38pm

A national highway safety organization is calling for more traffic laws in Illinois. The group Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety recommended in their annual roadmap released yesterday that 16 separate traffic laws be added to the state’s books because of their life-saving potential. Illinois received a yellow rating in the 2021 report, indicating that improvements are needed. The group was especially concerned about laws related to teen driving.

Popular Posts
Kenny Chesney's No Shoes Reef Launches 32-Acre Underwater Reef Park
Roy Gregory Takes the All-New Ford Bronco Sport for a Ride!
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 11 Steps to Create Unity, Keep Loyalty and Rebuild Trust
Final Chance to Win A 2021 WCCQ Punta Cana Beach Party Trip
Will Co Prosecutors Expunging Hundreds Of Low-Level Marijuana Possession Cases