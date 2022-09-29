98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Highland Park Shooting Victims Filed Lawsuits

September 29, 2022 9:08AM CDT
A group of victims of the deadly shooting in Highland Park on July 4th are suing. They have filed multiple lawsuits naming the suspected shooter, Robert Crimo the third, Smith & Wesson, two firearms dealers and Crimo’s father as parties who share responsibility for the mass shooting that left seven people dead. The suits claim the incident was preventable, arguing that gun-maker Smith & Wesson illegally targeted young men at risk of violence like Crimo with ads for firearms.

