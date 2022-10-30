98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

High Speed Pursuit Ends In Crash

October 30, 2022 6:06PM CDT
Joliet Police are investigating a pursuit on the city’s east side that ended in a crash. Crews were called to the intersection of Henderson Avenue and Columbia Street on the city’s east side, where a car was overturned at the intersection, following a reported shooting and high-speed pursuit. At this time, there are no word on any injuries.

WJOL has reached out to JPD for more information and we will bring it to you as soon as it becomes available.

This is an ongoing story. Stay tuned to WJOL.com and 1340 WJOL for more information

