High School Sports In Illinois Still In Limbo
Illinois’ high schools are likely going to continue to wait to play any kind of sport. The IHSA, the group that runs high school sports in the state, said Wednesday’s meeting with the Illinois Department of Public Health didn’t change anything. The IHSA’s Craig Anderson said he hopes the group can find a way to collaborate with the state to return high school athletes to the field. High school sports have been, and will remain, on hold until the state says the coronavirus numbers fall to acceptable levels.